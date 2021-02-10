Leitrim man sent forward for trial for sale and supply of drugs

A man facing charges of possession of cocaine and cannabis for sale or supply has been sent forward for trial at the Circuit Court.

Colin Boden, 22, of Duncarbery, Tullaghan, Co Leitrim was before Ballyshannon District Court on Friday.

He is charged with possession of Alprazolam; possession of cannabis herb; possession of cannabis herb for sale or supply; possession of cocaine; and possession of cocaine for sale or supply.

All offences are alleged to have occurred at Duncarbery, Tullaghan on September 28, 2019.

State Solicitor Noel Farrell told the court that the DPP has instructed that the defendant be sent forward for trial.

He is to appear at the next sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon Circuit Court starting on February 16.

Judge Kevin Kilrane sent the defendant forward on bail of €300, not cash with no conditions imposed. Legal aid was granted in respect of solicitor Gerry McGovern and one counsel.