FleadhFest 2021 - Leitrim Comhaltas call-out for local performers to showcase culture in our county

Due to ongoing pandemic concerns, Comhaltas have made the decision that no Fleadh Cheoil will take place in the usual way this year.

Fleadh Cheoil 2021 will be replaced by a virtual event titled ‘FleadhFest’. Comhaltas hope that FleadhFest will ‘link the Irish fireside with the world stage’ and ‘build a bridge of renewal with millions of Fleadh fans worldwide’

FleadhFest will provide each province, county and Comhaltas branch worldwide with the opportunity of presenting performances and archive footage online.

The format will be a two-hour pre-recorded event that will be broadcast on social media.

“FleadhFest will build a bridge of renewal with millions of Fleadh fans worldwide. Communities at home and abroad will have the opportunity to introduce their favourite musicians, dancers, singers, poets and storytellers to our world neighbours.”

To give our county the best representation on that stage, Leitrim Comhaltas are appealing to people in all areas of the county for footage, pictures or recordings that they think deserve to be on that stage.

This is a chance to reach out to a wide audience and show the world just how rich in culture our county is.

Sligo has been chosen to host the National FleadhFest in 2021 and it is scheduled to take place between August 1 and 9.

It is planned that the national event will be a mixture of actual activities on site, as well as virtually online, depending on the Covid situation in August.

A format for hosting competitions at All-Ireland level is being discussed at the moment also.

The event promises to offer a boost to the region with TG4 already committed to four two-hour broadcasts.

If you have suitable material from the past or present showcasing musicians, music events or performances, festivals, Leitrim scenery or anything that promotes the cultural aspects of lovely Leitrim, then please contact leitrimcce@gmail.com before February 25.