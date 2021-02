LOCAL: Less than 5 new cases reported in Co Leitrim and today's figures for neighbouring counties

A breakdown of the figures for Leitrim and neighbouring counties follows.

Leitrim:

Cases to midnight February 9th - <5



5 day moving average to midnight Feb 9th - 1



14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population - 137.3

New cases during last 14 days - 44

Roscommon:



Cases - <5



5 day moving average - 5



14-day incidence rate - 131.7



New cases during last 14 days - 85

Sligo:

Cases - 7



5 day moving average - 7



14-day incidence rate - 238.0



New cases during last 14 days - 156

Longford:

Cases - <5



5 day moving average - 7



14-day incidence rate - 266.7



New cases during last 14 days - 109

Cavan:

Cases - <5



5 day moving average - 14



14-day incidence rate - 258.6



New cases during last 14 days - 197



Donegal:

Cases - 22



5 day moving average - 21



14-day incidence rate - 281.4



New cases during last 14 days - 448