Snow accumulations in Connacht could lead to hazardous driving conditions today say Met Éireann

Dry to start but cloud will thicken through the morning with sleet and snow extending northeastwards across the province through the afternoon, with snow accumulations leading to some hazardous conditions. Windy and very cold with highs of 1 to 3 degrees, with an added wind chill factor due to strong and gusty southeasterly winds, with gales along coasts.

TONIGHT

The sleet and snow will clear eastwards early tonight. Rain will persist along the south coast as temperatures increase here. Staying breezy with fresh and gusty southeasterly winds, strong near coasts. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 3 degrees.