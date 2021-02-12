What has the weather in store for us this Friday, February 12?

Today, Friday, February 12 will start cloudy with further outbreaks, mainly of rain, turning persistent later in the day. Fresh and gusty southeasterly winds, strong near coasts. Highest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees.

TONIGHT

A wet and windy night as rain spreads countrywide, falling as sleet or snow in Ulster and parts of north and east Leinster. Rain will be heavy in southern coastal counties with a risk of some flooding. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees generally, but less cold in the southwest with lows of 5 to 8 degrees. Southeasterly winds will be fresh to strong and gusty.