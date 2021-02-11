Latest figures reveal Leitrim is now second lowest in the country for 14 day incidence of Covid

Leitrim has recorded less than 5 new Covid-19 cases according to figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Executive (HSE) which are valid as of midnight on February 10.

The county has recorded 43 cases in the last 14 days.

This equates to a 134.2 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population, the second lowest in the country behind Kilkenny.

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today, incidence rate and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

Cavan - 28 new cases with an incidence rate of 280.9 and 214 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - 17 new cases, an incidence rate of 252.5 and 402 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Roscommon - 14 new cases, an incidence rate of 137.9, the fourth lowest in the country, and 89 cases.

In Sligo there are 8 new cases, an incidence rate of 227.4 and 149 cases in total for the last 14 days.

In Longford there were 9 new cases recorded today giving it a 261.8 incidence rate and a total of 107 cases in the last fortnight.

Nationally the 5 day moving average is 856 while the 7 Day incidence is 129.2.

Locally the five day moving average of new cases is as follows:

Leitrim - 1;

Cavan - 18;

Donegal - 20;

Roscommon - 6;

Sligo - 7;

Longford - 7.