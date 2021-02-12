Leitrim deaths - Friday, February 12, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Angela Cassidy (née Cranston), 6 Mountain View, West End, Bundoran, Donegal / Lisnaskea, Fermanagh



Angela Cassidy, 6 Mountain View, West End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal. (nee Cranston) formerly of Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh. 11th February 2021, suddenly at home. Deeply regretted by her loving family, her husband Kevin, daughters Allison, Donna and Louise, sons Thomas, Declan, Kevin, Darren, David and Stephen, her beloved grandchildren, her sister, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers & sisters-in-law and all her many relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at home this evening. Removal on Saturday morning Feb 13th at 10.20am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.magheneparish.ie. Condolences to the family can be left on the online condolence section at www.breslinfunerals.ie . Due to the current Goverment and HSE restrictions the Funeral Mass and Burial is private to family only please.

Eileen Lee (née Farrelly), 6 Main Street, Carrigallen, Leitrim



Peacefully in the loving care of Thomas & Norah Masterson, Carrigallen. Predeceased by her husband John. Eileen will be deeply missed by her brother Tommy, nieces, nephews, carers and her wide circle of friends. Removal on Saturday morning from the residence of Tommy and Norah Masterson Carrigallen at 10.30 am arriving to Saint Mary's Church, Carrigallen for Funeral Mass at 11.00 am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. In accordance with the current Government and HSE Guidelines on public gatherings Eileen's funeral will remain private to family members only. Mass will be live streamed on www.churchtv.ie.

Nellie McGovern, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

Nellie McGovern (nee Quinn), Drumhawley, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim, on Tuesday, 9th February 2021, peacefully but unexpectedly at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her loving husband PJ and son-in-law Enda Moore. Nellie will be deeply missed by her loving family, daughters Mary Surlis (Cavan), Toni Moore (Drumshanbo) and sons Terry (Leitrim Village), Pat (New Ross) & Barry (Drumshanbo), Son-in-law Paul, daughters-in-law Valerie, Martina and Liz and grandchildren Nicholas, Heather, Turlough, Olwyn, Síomha, Roland, Cobhla, Paul, Lisa, Lara, Katie and Traolach. Her sister Tess, nieces, nephews and very kind neighbours and friends. The funeral cortége will leave Nellie's home at 7.30pm on Thursday evening, 11th February for private Removal to Saint Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, Funeral Mass at 11am on Friday, 12th February followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed on Drumshanbo Parish Website - Mass Webcam or on http://churchtv.ie/drumshanbo.html.

Kathleen Moran, Gorvagh, Co Leitrim

Kathleen Moran (nee Duggan), Gubadruish, Gorvagh, Mohill, Co. Leitrim peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Lough Erril Private Nursing Home Mohill in her ninetieth year, on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021. Predeceased by her husband Francis and baby son Brendan. Kathleen will be sadly missed by her sons Francis, Peter and Padraig, daughter Caroline, daughters in law Angela, Helen and Anne, son in law Liam, her adored fifteen grandchildren and her one great grandchild, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, friends and neighbours. Remains arriving for Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Mohill on Friday at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Kathleen's Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill



Anne Feely, Strokestown and Elphin, Co Roscommon / Kilkenny City

Anne Feely (nee Walton), 17 French Court, Strokestown, late of Creeve, Elphin, Co Roscommon and Inchiholohan House, Kilkenny City. Peacefully, after a short illness at Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar on Wednesday, February 10th. Predeceased by her parents Tom and Breda and her brother Billy. Anne will be very sadly missed by her heartbroken husband James, brothers Simon, Tom, Richard, Brendan and Jimmy, sisters Marguerite, Marita, Regina and Angela, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt Margot, uncles Joe and Tommy, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, good neighbours and friends. Anne's funeral cortége will leave Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin on Saturday morning (13th February) at 11.30am to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Elphin for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Caldra Cemetery. Anne's funeral Mass can be viewed on https://churchtv.ie/elphin.html and is available on local radio 106.6FM.

Thomas McLoughlin, Navan, Co Meath / Boyle, Co Roscommon

Thomas McLoughlin, Ferndale, Navan, Co Meath and formerly of Derrymaquirk, Boyle, Co Roscommon on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021, peacefully. Beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Patrick and Ann-Marie. Sadly missed by his family, son-in-law Vincent, daughter-in-law Marta, grandchildren Karen, Brian, Michelle, Sophie, Rachel and Marysia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, 20th of February, at 10.30 am in St. Mary's Church, Navan followed by burial afterwards in St. Finian's Cemetery. For those who cannot attend the Funeral Mass it may be viewed on line https//www.navanparish.ie/webcam.

May they all Rest In Peace