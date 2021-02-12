Child dies after tragic quad accident

A family and community are in mourning in Laois after news of the death of a young boy following an accident with a quad.

The boy, aged 10, suffered injuries after an accident on a quad bike on his family's land, in Dooary, Ballyroan.

It is understood that he may have been trapped under the quad for a period of time before he was found.

The child was airlifted by ambulance helicopter from Ballyroan GAA grounds, and taken straight to Temple Street children's hospital in Dublin, on Wednesday, February 10.

Sadly he lost his fight for life and passed away on Thursday evening.

The family are originally from Lithuania and have established a successful log cabin business in Ireland.

The chairman of Ballyroan Abbey GAA club Pat Whelan has expressed condolences to the family.

"On behalf of Ballyroan Abbey GAA club I offer our condolences to the family of this young boy who has tragically died, our thoughts are with them," he said.

Fr Paddy Byrne is Parish Priest for the area.

"The whole area is numbed and shocked by this tragic accident. Our hearts go out to his loving family, and this tragic loss of life is mourned by the entire Parish," Fr Byrne said.