5 new cases of Covid-19 for Leitrim

There have been five new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Leitrim in the last 24 hours. According to the figures, released this evening, Friday, February 12, there have been 45 cases of the virus in Leitrim over the last two weeks.

In Roscommon, less than five new cases of the virus have been identified bringing the two week tally to 86 while in Cavan a further 22 cases have been confirmed with 221 in the last fortnight.

In Sligo less than five new cases of Covid have been identified with 141 cases in the last two weeks while in Donegal a further 9 cases have been confirmed bringing the two week total to 371.