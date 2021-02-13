Leitrim sees a significant jump in Covid-19 cases

Leitrim has seen a jump in the latest Covid-19 case figures released for the county, with it's 14 day incident rate also rising along with it's five day case average.

Leitrim has recorded 10 new Covid-19 cases according to figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Executive (HSE) which are valid as of midnight on February 12.

The county has recorded 51 cases in the last 14 days, up from yesterday's figures of 45, while the five day average has also increased to 4.

This equates to a 159.2 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population, now the fifth lowest in the country.

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today, incidence rate and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

Cavan - 7 new cases with an incidence rate of 278.3 and 212 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - 27 new cases, an incidence rate of 212.3 and 338 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Roscommon - less than 5 new cases, an incidence rate of 120.8, now the second lowest in the country, and 78 cases.

In Sligo there are 6 new cases, an incidence rate of 184.6 and 121 cases in total for the last 14 days.

In Longford there were less than 5 new cases recorded today giving it a 220.2 incidence rate and a total of 90 cases in the last fortnight.

Nationally the 7 day incidence is 131.8 while the 5-day moving average is 885.

Locally the five day moving average is as follows:

Leitrim - 4;

Cavan - 14;

Donegal - 19;

Roscommon - 5;

Sligo - 6;

Longford - 6.