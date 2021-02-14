Man returned for trial on charges of arson in Leitrim

A Sligo man has been returned for trial to the next sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon Circuit Court on two charges of arson in Kinlough, County Leitrim, at Sligo District Court.

Jake Farrell, John Street, Sligo is charged with committing arson to the interior and exterior structure of a property at Forest Park, Kinlough on May 7 2020.

He is facing a further identical charge at another property in the same estate.

Detective Garda Brian McMahon gave evidence of serving the Book of Evidence on the defendant before last Thursday’s sitting of the district court.

The defendant was released on bail, on condition that he lives with his aunt Helen Farrell in John Street, Sligo, keeps a curfew from 10pm to 9 am, be available for curfew checks and give gardai his phone number which must be answered at all times.

The defendant is to take no drugs or alcohol, not to have interference with witnesses and not to re-offend.

The defence asked for and was granted leave to have a senior and junior counsel at the defendant’s circuit court trial.

Judge Kevin Kilrane returned the defendant for trial to the next sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon Circuit Court on February 16.