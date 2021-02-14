Tonight's figures show reduction in the number of cases of Covid in Leitrim in the last 14 days

Leitrim has recorded less than 5 new Covid-19 cases according to figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Executive (HSE) which are valid as of midnight on February 13, which is a welcome reduction from Saturday night's figure of 10.

The county has recorded 46 cases in the last 14 days, compared to last night's figure of 51.

This equates to a 143.6 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population, compared to the last statistic of 159.2.

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today, incidence rate and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

Cavan - 12 new cases with an incidence rate of 269.1 and 205 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - 9 new cases, an incidence rate of 197.9 and 315 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Roscommon - less than 6 new cases, an incidence rate of 119.3, and 77 cases.

In Sligo there are 5 new cases, an incidence rate of 170.9 and 112 cases in total for the last 14 days.

In Longford there were 8 new cases recorded today giving it a 230 incidence rate and a total of 94 cases in the last fortnight.

Nationally the 7 day incidence 126.9 while the 5-day moving average is 932.

Locally the five day moving average is as follows:

Leitrim - 4;

Cavan - 15;

Donegal - 16;

Roscommon - 6;

Sligo - 5;

Longford - 8.