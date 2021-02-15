More rain on the way today for Leitrim and surrounding counties

Scattered heavy showers this morning, Monday, February 15 clearing northeastwards with drier, brighter conditions following. Mostly dry this afternoon with hazy bright spells and just a few isolated showers. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds. In the evening, southerly winds will gradually strengthen, becoming very windy with a band of showery rain moving in from the Atlantic during the evening.

TONIGHT

The rain will clear early in the night followed by blustery or thundery showers and clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds, with gale force winds for a time on coasts.