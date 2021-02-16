Widespread blustery showers for Tuesday, February 16

Widespread blustery showers this morning, Tuesday, February 16 with bright and sunny spells developing and moderate to fresh and gusty southwesterly winds. Showers will continue for much of the day, heavy at times with the risk of isolated thunderstorms before becoming more isolated later as winds ease too. Highest temperatures of 9 or 10 degrees. Cloud will increase during the evening ahead of rain pushing in along with freshening southerly winds.

TONIGHT

A blustery night with rain in the southwest, moving northeastwards across the country and followed by widespread showers. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees with fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds.