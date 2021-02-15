Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, February 15, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

John Kelly Hillside Crescent, Manorhamilton, Leitrim / Dromahair, Leitrim

Formerly of Drumlease, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, peacefully, at North West Hospice, Sligo. Funeral arrangements later.

Anne Kelly, Drumlease, Dromahair, Leitrim

Funeral arrangements later.

Bridie Mathews (née O'Connor), Silver Swan, Main Street, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Bridie Mathews (nee O'Connor) formerly Silver Swan, Main St, Carrick-on-Shannon, late of Belfast and Moneyneany, Co. Derry. Passed peacefully on 13th February in Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband Paddy, brothers Charlie, Joe, Frank and sister Alice. Much loved mother of Des (Carlow), Kevin (Carrick), Paul (Carndonagh), Joseph (Keadue), Brendan (Long Island, New York). Deeply regretted by her daughters in law Jackie, Maire, Dolores, Marie and Des's partner Olive. Grandmother of Conor, Orla, Mark, Michelle, Gregory, Feargal, Conor, Patrick, Emma and Madeline, her nieces and nephews. Bridie's funeral cortege will arrive at St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, on Monday 15th February at 12 o'clock for Mass of Christian Burial with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the link Bridie’s Funeral Mass.

Margaret (Rosaleen) Callery (née Duffy), Knockarush, Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Margaret (Rosaleen) Callery (nee Duffy), Knockarush, Boyle, Co. Roscommon on the 14th of February 2021. Predeceased by her husband Patrick (Paddy) Callery. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Mary Kavanagh (Monaghan), Patricia Golden (Boyle), Frances Muldoon (Rosses Point) and Claire Callery (Moville), her sisters Teresa and Bonnie (London) and Anna (Killaraght),sons in law Michael, Gerry, Sean and Egon and her adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. Margaret's funeral will leave her residence on Tuesday, 16th of February, to arrive at St Joseph's Church, Boyle for funeral Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards to Assylynn Cemetery. House strictly private at all times. In keeping with government restrictions the funeral is restricted to family only. The Callery Family very much appreciate your support at this time. For those wishing to offer their condolences can do so using the link below. Please note the Funeral Mass can be viewed live via webcam on www.boyleparish.ie

Albert Sloane, Dundrum, Dublin / Mohill, Leitrim

Albert Sloane of Dundrum, Dublin 16 and formerly of Mohill, Co. Leitrim, died peacefully on Wednesday 10th February, 2021, in his 94th year, in the care of Glebe House, Kilternan. Beloved husband and best friend of Rhona for over sixty four years, loved and loving father of John, Avril and Rhona, father-in-law of Sylvia, Luigi and Darren, grandfather of Naomi and Andrew, Rino and Karl, and Amy and brother of Gladys and Charlie; he will be sadly missed by his family, relatives and friends. Albert’s funeral cortège will depart his residence on Tuesday (Feb.16) at 10.40 for a private Funeral Service at 11.00am, which may be viewed on https://youtu.be/6cJbRukTPU8.



Angela Ruane (née McManus), Church Street, Moate, Westmeath / Leitrim

Angela Ruane (nee McManus), Church Street, Moate, Co. Westmeath and formerly of Driney, Co. Leitrim. February 12th 2021, Predeceased by her husband Oliver. Sadly missed by her loving family daughters Vivienne and Ita, sons Eoin, John, Paul, Oliver and Cormac, grandchildren, Katie, Emily, Daniel, Caoimhe, Eoinie, Damien, Stephen, Ciaran, Hugo and Izzy, great grandson Fraser. Sister Kay Egan (Athlone), brother Adrian McManus (Naas), cousin Mary McWeeney (Dublin), sister-in-law Maura, daughters-in-law Siobhan, Maggie and Martina, sons-in-law Dave and Eamon, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for Angela. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am in St. Patrick’s Church, Moate, with burial afterwards in Donegan Cemetery. Private messages of condolences or enquiries can be sent to info@hughflynnfuneraldirectors.ie Angela’s Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Hugh Flynn Funeral Directors Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/HughFlynnFuneralDirectors/)



Margaret Brady (née Brady), Rathcraven, Mountnugent, Cavan / Arva, Cavan

Margaret Brady (nee Brady) Rathcraven, Mountnugent, Co. Cavan, late of Gurteen, Arva. Saturday, February 13th (peacefully) at Cavan General Hospital. Pre-deceased by her parents Tom & Annie and her brother Vincent. Sadly missed by her husband Paddy, sons John and Thomas, daughter-in-law Jenny, granddaughter Charlotte, Thomas' partner Lisa, brothers Sean, Brian, Thomas, Brendan and Jim, sister Anne, sisters-in-law Marion, Kay, Muriel, Kay, Dairine, Meabh and Lillian, brothers-in-law Phil and Joe, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends. In line with the current Government & HSE guidelines, the funeral and family home are private. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St. Brigid's Church, Mountnugent. Interment afterwards in Ballinacree Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Link to livestream of Funeral Mass https://vimeo.com/512006622

Dr. Peter (Peadar) Tiernan, Navan, Meath / Bawnboy, Cavan

Tiernan, Dr. Peter (Peadar), Navan, Co. Meath and Bawnboy, Co. Cavan in his 91st year. Peacefully on February 13th in his daughter Róisín’s and Shane’s home, An tSilín, Kilmolash Upper, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, in the loving care of his family with his beloved wife Mary (née Hayes) by his side. Much loved father of Caitríona, Eóin, Aileen, Lorcan and Róisín. Will be missed by his sons-in-law Fintan, Danny and Shane, daughters-in-law Sandra and Clodagh, nieces, nephews, extended Tiernan, Dargan, Dolphin, Maguire and Hayes families, his former colleagues in UCD and his many dear friends. Devoted grandfather to Roisín and husband Niall, Danièle and fiancé Noel, Laoise, Tiernan, Anthony, Amélie Rose, Elliott, Jackson, Popiette, Ella, JP, Sasha, Darragh, Muireann and Aisling and angels Lucy and Saoirse. Peter’s funeral cortege will leave Róisín and Shane’s home on Monday 15th February at 4pm. In line with government and HSE advice regarding funeral gatherings, a private removal will take place in St. Mary’s Church, Navan that evening at 8.30 pm and a private funeral mass will take place on Tuesday February 16th at 12 noon. Private burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Boyne Rd, Navan. The family wish to extend a warm invitation to join them through weblink on the following link: www.navanparish.ie/livestream

Angela Casidy (née Cranston), 6 Mountain View, West End, Bundoran, Donegal / Lisnaskea, Fermanagh

Arrangements have changed. Angela Cassidy, 6 Mountain View, West End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal (nee Cranston) formerly of Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh. 11th February 2021, suddenly at home. Deeply regretted by her loving family, her husband Kevin, daughters Allison, Donna and Louise, sons Thomas, Declan, Kevin, Darren, David and Stephen, her beloved grandchildren, her sister, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers & sisters-in-law and all her many relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal on Monday morning Feb 15th at 10.20am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.magheneparish.ie

May they all Rest In Peace.