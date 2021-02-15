Covid Vaccination Centre earmarked for Roscommon Town location

Fianna Fáil Senator for Roscommon/Galway Eugene Murphy has said he is hopeful that the opening of a Covid vaccination centre for County Roscommon is imminent. Senator Murphy said that while all details had yet to be finalised, he was hopeful that the location for a Covid vaccination centre in Roscommon Town would soon be announced.

“Further details have yet to be ironed out but I am confident that the location for a Covid vaccination centre in Roscommon Town will soon be announced. This is most welcome news as there had been concerned expressed in the national press that rural areas would be left without vaccination centres. I had a number of calls about this issue and I confident that a vaccination centre for the county town will soon be announced. It is my understanding that vulnerable people or older people who cannot travel to the vaccination centre will be contacted by their GP for alternative arrangements,” said Senator Murphy.

The Fianna Fáil Senator said that the gradual phased return to primary school from March 1st would be most welcome and he said that the Minister for Education and the stakeholders had made good progress in relation to the Leaving Cert and he noted that a “clear map” should come before us in the coming days in relation to the Leaving Cert.

Speaking in relation to the Government’s Living with Covid Plan, Senator Murphy said that the coming months would prove to be very difficult and challenging for the hospitality and entertainment sector. “I would like to see the phased re-opening of the hospitality sector over the summer months but it really does depend on the level of virus in circulation and the roll out of the vaccine but there will have to be continuing support for businesses throughout this period,” said Senator Murphy.

The Fianna Fáil Senator went on to say that he was delighted to have sparked a national debate in relation to Irish people holidaying abroad following his comments about the Canary bound holiday makers. “These people have no respect for the regulations, and they are blatantly flouting the law when there are still 5km travel restrictions in place- it’s a very selfish thing to do in the middle of a pandemic,” concluded Senator Murphy.