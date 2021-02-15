Gardaí in the Midlands detect car travelling at almost twice legal speed limit

Alan Walsh

Reporter:

Alan Walsh

Longford Roads Policing Unit detect car travelling at almost twice legal speed limit

Longford Roads Policing Unit detect car travelling at almost twice legal speed limit

Gardai in the midlands detected a car travelling at almost twice the speed limit last week.

The Longford Roads Policing Unit stopped the driver travelling at 115kph in a 60kph zone outside Longford town earlier this week. 

Porceedings have commenced for the driver.

An Garda Síochána conclude their tweet by urging people to slow down. 