Further cases of Covid-19 announced for Leitrim

Leitrim has recorded 5 new Covid-19 cases according to figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Executive (HSE) which are valid as of midnight on February 14.

The county has recorded 47 cases in the last 14 days.

This equates to a 146.7 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population.

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today, incidence rate and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

Cavan - 25 new cases with an incidence rate of 294.1 and 224 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - 29 new cases, an incidence rate of 199.1 and 317 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Roscommon - 8 new cases, an incidence rate of 120.8, and 78 cases.

In Sligo there are 10 new cases, an incidence rate of 177 and 116 cases in total for the last 14 days.

In Longford there were less than 5 new cases recorded today giving it a 225.1 incidence rate and a total of 92 cases in the last fortnight.