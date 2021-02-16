The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 33 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

31 of these deaths occurred in February and 2 in January.

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 42-105 years.

There has been a total of 3,980 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Monday 15th February, the HPSC has been notified of 744 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 211,113 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

373 are male/ 366 are female

68% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

301 in Dublin, 77 in Galway, 37 in Waterford, 36 in Offaly, 32 in Kildare and the remaining 261 cases are spread across all other counties.

There were five new cases in Leitriim up to midnight on February 15, with a five day moving average of just 6 new cases. There were 52 new cases in the county in the past 14 days.

As of 8am today, 861 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 159 are in ICU. 51 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of 13th February, 268,551 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

176,926 people have received their first dose

91,625 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.