Thoughtful
Lough Rynn Castle spreads a bit of pancake cheer in Mohill
Getting the delicious pancakes ready for delivery.
Lough Rynn Castle Hotel spread a lovely bit of cheer on Pancake Tuesday by making and delivering delicious pancakes around Mohill town on Pancake Tuesday.
The pancakes went down a treat with local and the kind gesture was greatly appreciated going by the number of comments the hotel got on its Facebook page.
Well done to all involved, a great bit of community spirit and much appreciated!
