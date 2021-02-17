Aura Leisure Centre Leitrim and Kilronan Castle to receive funding

Aura Leisure Leitrim is to receive €13,531 while Kilronan Castle is to receive €6,656 in funding announced today.

Minister for State at the Department for Health and local Fine Gael T.D. Frank Feighan has welcomed the allocation of €110,000 to 14 swimming pool and leisure centres across Sligo, Leitrim, South Donegal and North Roscommon by Sport Ireland.

Sport Ireland appointed Ireland Active, the representative body for the leisure, health and fitness sector to administer the swimming pool grant scheme, supported by partners Swim Ireland.

Minister Feighan stated that: “While it is appreciated that this is a difficult time for swimming pool operators across the country, the funding announced today will help to provide some financial stability to the sector in the uncertain months ahead. Earlier this year, the Government announced a significant increase in the budget for sport in 2021. This will also provide further resilience to the sport sector as we look to emerge from the current crisis.”

He continued that “Swimming Pool operators have demonstrated their resilience throughout the pandemic. It is important that this resilience continues into the weeks and months ahead as we look to emerge from this crisis. The funding announced today will assist swimming pool operators in getting everyone active and keeping them active. As Minister with responsibility for the Healthy Ireland Framework I wish to reiterate that Keeping active and keeping well has never been more important and it is essential for our physical and mental health and wellbeing.”

Details:

Aura Carrick L.C. - €13,531

Avena Leisure - €9,930

Ballyshannon L.C - €13,094

Club Vita - €11,894

Great Northern Hotel - €1,741

Holyrod Hotel - € 7,968

Kilronan Castle - €6,656

Raddison Hotel 6,874

Riversdale S.P.- €6,438

Sligo Park Hotel - €11,567

Regional Sport Complex - €11,567

Sligo Southern Hotel - €6,220

Water Point - €2,181

Yeats Country Hotel - €9,930