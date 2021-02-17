Leitrim records zero new cases

Leitrim has recorded zero new cases up to midnight on February 16, according to the latest figures released by the National Public Health Emergency Team.

Leitrim has a five day moving average of just 5, with a total of 49 cases over the past 14 days.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (Feb 3 to Feb 16) in the county is 152.9. The national average is 261.7.

Roscommon and Sligo both recorded less than 5 new cases, with Cavan 9, Donegal 12 and Longford 19.