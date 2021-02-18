Leitrim County Council to receive €243,656 to retrofit nine homes

Minister of State and local TD, Frank Feighan TD has warmly welcomed the announcement by the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD, Minister of State with responsibility for Local Government and Planning, Peter Burke TD, and Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan of allocations and targets under the Energy Efficiency Retrofitting Programme for Social Housing which includes:

- An initial allocation of €35m for the retrofitting of 1,293 homes;

- The balance of funding (€10m) will then be allocated to LAs who demonstrate an ability to complete additional work and spend their full allocation in 2021;

- The Programme for Government (PfG) commits to retrofitting 500,000 homes to a B2/Cost Optimal Equivalent BER standard by 2030. It is expected that approximately 36,500 of those with be local authority owned homes.

Leitrim Co Council will receive €243,656 to retrofit 9 houses in their stock. The Programme for Government 2020 set challenging and ambitious targets over the next ten years aimed at Ireland’s objective of reducing its carbon emissions by more than half. In response to this commitment the Energy Efficiency Retrofitting programme has been revised and enhanced for 2021, homes retrofitted under this programme will benefit householders in many ways, they will be warmer, easier to heat and more comfortable homes, it will enhance air quality in the home and for those currently using oil or gas they will see savings on energy bills.

“This revised programme will see a significant upscaling - from a ‘shallow’ to ‘deeper retrofit’ - on what has been completed by local authorities in previous years and will target 2,400 social homes in total for upgrade works in 2021.

“Retrofitting homes is a highly labour-intensive sector and can create high-quality, sustainable jobs in local communities throughout the country, and has the capacity to play an important role in our economic recovery.

“Since the original scheme began in 2013 over 73,500 local authority homes have undergone energy efficiency works, but this was, for the most part, wall and attic insulation works.

“This revised programme focuses on a much deeper retrofitting, ensuring that the fabric of the home is upgraded, and an energy efficient heating system is provided” concluded Minister Feighan.