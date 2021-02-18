UPDATE: 47 deaths and 901 new cases of Covid-19

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today, Thursday, February 18 been notified of 47 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

44 of these deaths occurred in February, 2 occurred in January and 1 in December.

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 51 - 99 years.

There has been a total of 4,082* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Wednesday 17th February, the HPSC has been notified of 901 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 212,647** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

473 are men / 422 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 36 years old

437 in Dublin, 49 in Limerick, 43 in Galway, 39 in Kildare, 32 in Meath and the remaining 301 cases are spread across all other counties.***



As of 8am today, 771 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 151 are in ICU. 48 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 15, 280,581 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

182,193 people have received their first dose

98,388 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 4,082 deaths reflects this.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 5 confirmed cases. The figure of 212,647 cases reflects this.

***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.