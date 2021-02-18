Eight people extradited to Poland for various offences including armed robbery and false imprisonment

Eight people have been extradited to Poland today on foot of European Arrest Warrants.

This morning, Gardaí attached to the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) surrendered eight eight persons to the Polish Police (Policja) at Baldonnel Aerodrome on foot of European Arrest Warrants.

These extraditions were sought by Polish Police in respect of a number of offences including armed robbery, false imprisonment, burglary and offences in relation to organised crime.



Speaking today, Detective Superintendent Michael J. Mullen of the Garda Extradition Unit said: "This successful operation highlights strong international cooperation enjoyed by the Garda Extradition Unit.



"This operation also highlights the continued commitment of domestic stakeholders including the Department of Justice, The Defence Forces and the Irish Prison Service all of whom work in tandem to ensure wanted fugitives are brought to justice."