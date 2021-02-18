More new cases in Leitrim than reported in Cavan, Roscommon or Sligo

There are 9 new cases of Covid 19 in Leitrim according to figures released this evening, Thursday, February 18. This brings the two week total to 50.

In Roscommon a further 7 cases of the virus have been identified with 83 cases in the last fortnight while in Cavan there are 7 new cases of Covid with 199 over the last two weeks.

In Sligo there are 5 new cases with a two week total of 89 while in Donegal a further 29 cases have been identified bringing the two week total to 281.