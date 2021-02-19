A wet and windy day for Leitrim and surrounding areas

A wet and windy start with scattered outbreaks of rain. Becoming drier and brighter later this morning with sunny spells and scattered heavy showers. Mild with highs of 10 or 11 degrees. Strong southerly winds in the morning will moderate during the day.

TONIGHT

Mostly dry in many areas tonight, but there will be scattered showers also. Cloud will increase later in the night. A mild night with lows of 5 to 7 degrees, in a moderate southerly breeze increasing fresh by morning.

