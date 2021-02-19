Leitrim deaths - Friday, February 19, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

John P McMorrow, Cummeen, Strandhill Road, Sligo Town, Sligo / Killargue, Leitrim



Formerly Killargue, Co. Leitrim. Ex Staff St. Columba's Hospital, Sligo. Peacefully in his 99th year at Saint Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim. Dearly loved husband of the late Patricia (nee Coggins), cherished father of Padraic (Sligo), Mary (Lavin) (Collooney), Kevin (Ballinasloe), Laura (nee Dolan) (Sligo), Martin (Calry) Monica (Finn) (Dublin), Adored grandfather of Gemma, Gerard, Matthew, Caoimhe, Daniel, Iobhar, Cormac and Adam, great-grandfather of Keira Kay (Brogan). Sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister Maura, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Removal from his home at 11.30am Saturday to arrive at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception for Mass at 12 noon. Burial to follow in Sligo Cemetery. Due to the current HSE restrictions on funeral gatherings, both the house and funeral Mass are private to family please. Condolences can be left below or privately on seamusfeehilyandsonfd@gmail.com. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.sligocathedral.ie/livestream. All enquiries to Séamus Feehily and Son Funeral Directors, Upper John Street, Sligo on 0719171117.

Mary McDonnell, Frenchpark, Roscommon / Ballina, Mayo



Mary McDonnell, Corskeagh Park, Frenchpark, Co Roscommon and formerly London and Cornboy, Carrowteigue, Ballina, Co Mayo. February 18th, 2021 – Peacefully at University Hospital, Sligo. Pre-deceased by her beloved partner Noel, father Anthony and mother Winnie. Beloved sister of Michael, Christopher, Andrew, Charlie, Tony, Gerard and Bernadette. Deeply regretted by her loving family, her sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces and nephews Karen, Laura, Deirdre, Lisa (Goddaughter), Dara, Jack, Paddy, Joe, Sean, Grace and Rory, grandnephews Billy & Michael and grandniece Katie, the Davey family, relatives, special friend Hilary, good neighbours and many friends. Mary will be removed from The Sharkey Funeral Home, Frenchpark on Saturday to St. Asicus’ Church, Frenchpark arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 2.30pm followed by interment in Cloonshanville Cemetery. However, in line with Government and H.S.E advice regarding public gatherings, a small private funeral will be held. The McDonnell family would ask that over the coming days, everyone who knew her would take some time to light a candle or say a prayer in her memory.For those who would have liked to attend the Mass but cannot due to the current restrictions, Mary's Mass will be streamed. The McDonnell family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences, we would suggest you use the private on-line condolence page https://www.sharkeyfuneraldirectors.ie/mmcdonnell In keeping with HSE, NPHET and Public Health guidelines, attendance at funerals is limited. Please respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time.

Margaret (Maggie) McGovern (née McGreal), Moneensauran, Glangevlin, Cavan / Ballinaglera, Leitrim



Margaret (Maggie) McGovern (nee McGreal), Moneensauran, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan, formerly Sleivenakilla, Ballinaglera, Co. Leitrim. In her 101st year, peacefully at her son Oliver residence. Predeceased by her husband Charlie and daughter Annie May. Deeply regretted by her children John James, Mary, Paddy, Tony, Oliver, Maggie Rose, Francie and Gerry, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. House is private to family and friends. Due to current restrictions a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, February 20th at 1pm in St. Patrick's Church, Glangevlin,with burial afterward to adjoining Cemetery.

Philomena Gardner (née Healy), Ballinamore, Leitrim

And formerly Greaghglass, Aughnasheelin. Phil passed away in Oxford, England earlier this month. She will be sadly missed by her husband Terry, her daughter Sarah, her son Kevin, brothers Joe & Charlie and all in the extended family circle. Funeral Mass on March 1st at 11.30am in the Corpus Christi Church, Headington, Oxford followed afterwards by private cremation.

Matthew Cullen, London and Glencar, Co Leitrim

Matthew Cullen, Lambeth, London and formerly of Glenague, Glencar, Co. Leitrim, peacefully in the care of Basildon University Hospital, Essex, on Thursday, January 21st. Will be sadly missed by his brothers John and Michael, sisters Winnie and Kathleen, nieces, nephews, neighbours, and friends. Removal to St Osnat's Church, Glencar on Saturday, 20th February, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Diffreen Cemetery. Due to current restrictions, Mattie's Funeral will be private for immediate family only. The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on the Cloonclare/Killasnett Parish Facebook page.

Mary Kate McHugh (née McGovern), Corrachombra, Corlough, Cavan



Peacefully in her 96th year, in the presence of her loving daughter Mary, son-in-law Francie (Rogers) and extended family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Tommy and her brother Hugh. She will be sadly missed by Mary & Francie, her sister-in-law Kathleen, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at her daughter’s residence in Mullyknock, Tempo with Removal on Saturday morning leaving at 11.45am approximately via Swanlinbar, Dernacrieve Cross, Glan Road, Glan Cross, Tullyveela Cross, Cortoon Cross and Devine's Cross to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Corlough for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to current restrictions, Mary Kate’s reposing and Funeral Mass will be private to close family only. Mass will be livestreamed on Corlough/Templeport Facebook page.

May they all Rest in Peace