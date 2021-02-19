Two new classrooms for Scoil Mhuire, Carrick-on-Shannon

Funding has been granted for two new mainstream classrooms in Scoil Mhuire, Carrick-on-Shannon.

The funding was announced for the additional classrooms with en suite toilets by Minister for Education, Norma Foley, and welcomed by her colleague, Minister of State, Frank Feighan.

The Minister of State, Frank Feighan said he was delighted to see the much-needed extra classroom provision for Scoil Mhuire to accommodate the increasing number of pupils and complimented the principal and board of management for making the application.

"I hope when the extension is completed, pupils will be returning to school under ‘normal times’ and that the

worst of the pandemic will have passed,” he said.

While a welcome addition, the town of Carrick-on-Shannon is crying out for decades now for a brand new school on a greenfield site as the current two campus school is not fit for purpose in today's modern educational system.