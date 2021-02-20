Leitrim area deaths - Saturday, February 20, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Nellie Reynolds, Mohill, Co Leitrim



Nellie Reynolds, Cloonfannon, Mohill, Co Leitrim, on Friday, January 19th, 2021 peacefully at her home. Predeceased by her parents, brothers and sisters. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sister Mary Donnelly (Fenagh), carers Milly and P.J. nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Nellie’s funeral cortege will leave her home today, Saturday, to arrive at St Joseph’s Church, Cloonturk for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Mohill Cemetery. Nellie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on McGowan Funeral Directors Facebook page, link https://m.facebook.com/McGowan-Funeral-Directors-104072097826141/?ref=bookmarks

Gerry Doonan, Bray, Co Wicklow / Carrigallen, Co Leitrim



Gerry Doonan, Bray, Co Wicklow and late of Carrigallen, Co Leitrim on Thursday, February 18, 2021, peacefully surrounded by his family in the tender loving care of the staff at Wicklow Hospice. Will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his devoted wife Carmel, his sons Stephen and Justin, his daughters Lorraine, Jennifer and Lucinda, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thomas Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, Boghall Road, Bray on Sunday afternoon, 21st February, from 3pm to 4pm. Funeral Mass for family only will take place on Monday morning, February 22nd, at 10.30am in the Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Putland Road, Bray followed by interment in Shanganagh Cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the church webcam www.churchservices.tv/brayqueenofpeace

Bernice Treacy, Scramogue, Co Roscommon / Moyne, Co Longford



Bernice Treacy (née Martin),Ballyhubert, Scramogue, Co Roscommon and formerly of Corrinagh, Moyne, Co Longford, on Thursday, February 18th, peacefully at her home, surrounded in love by her family. Bernice will be sadly missed by her husband Eric, children Ella, Ava & Conor, parents Hugh & Bridget, sisters Gloria & Edel and brother Hughie, Eric's parents John & Ann, siblings Ian & Aislinn, extended Family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral mass will take place on Sunday, February 21st at 1pm in St Anne's Church, Scramogue, with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Mass will be streamed live via https://m.facebook.com/Tullys-Funeral-Directors-105986747880802/

Margaret Ann Waters, Geevagh, Co Sligo



Margaret Ann Waters (née Nangle) of Carrownaclaune, St. James's Well, Geevagh, Co Sligo following a brief illness (two days short of her 98th birthday), on Thursday, February 18th, peacefully in the tender care of the staff of the North West Hospice Sligo. Predeceased by her husband Patsy, son Tony, grandson Matthew and son-in-law Billy. Loving mother of Kevin, Marian, Tom, Geraldine, Ann, Breda, Triona, Helen and Francis. Margaret Ann will be sadly missed by her devoted family, daughters-in-laws, sons-in-laws, 37 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Joseph’s Church, Geevagh, on Sunday morning at 11a.m. Interment afterwards in Corrig Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live on Geevagh.ie (Facebook Page)

John P McMorrow, Sligo Town / Killargue, Co Leitrim

John P McMorrow, Cummeen, Strandhill Road, Sligo Town, formerly Killargue, Co. Leitrim. Ex Staff St. Columba's Hospital, Sligo. Peacefully in his 99th year at Saint Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim. Dearly loved husband of the late Patricia (nee Coggins), cherished father of Padraic (Sligo), Mary (Lavin) (Collooney), Kevin (Ballinasloe), Laura (nee Dolan) (Sligo), Martin (Calry) Monica (Finn) (Dublin), Adored grandfather of Gemma, Gerard, Matthew, Caoimhe, Daniel, Iobhar, Cormac and Adam, great-grandfather of Keira Kay (Brogan). Sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister Maura, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Removal from his home at 11.30am Saturday to arrive at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception for Mass at 12 noon. Burial to follow in Sligo Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.sligocathedral.ie/livestream.

Margaret (Maggie) McGovern, Glangevlin, Co Cavan / Ballinaglera, Co Leitrim

Margaret (Maggie) McGovern (nee McGreal), Moneensauran, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan, formerly Sleivenakilla, Ballinaglera, Co. Leitrim. In her 101st year, peacefully at her son Oliver residence. Predeceased by her husband Charlie and daughter Annie May. Deeply regretted by her children John James, Mary, Paddy, Tony, Oliver, Maggie Rose, Francie and Gerry, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. House is private to family and friends. Due to current restrictions a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, February 20th at 1pm in St. Patrick's Church, Glangevlin,with burial afterward to adjoining cemetery.

Philomena Gardner, England / Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Philomena Gardner (née Healy), Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, and formerly Greaghglass, Aughnasheelin. Phil passed away in Oxford, England earlier this month. She will be sadly missed by her husband Terry, her daughter Sarah, her son Kevin, brothers Joe & Charlie and all in the extended family circle. Funeral Mass on March 1st at 11.30am in the Corpus Christi Church, Headington, Oxford followed afterwards by private cremation.

Matthew Cullen, London / Glencar, Co Leitrim

Matthew Cullen, Lambeth, London and formerly of Glenague, Glencar, Co. Leitrim, peacefully in the care of Basildon University Hospital, Essex, on Thursday, January 21st. Will be sadly missed by his brothers John and Michael, sisters Winnie and Kathleen, nieces, nephews, neighbours, and friends. Removal to St Osnat's Church, Glencar on Saturday, 20th February, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Diffreen Cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on the Cloonclare/Killasnett Parish Facebook page.

Mary Kate McHugh, Corlough, Co Cavan

Mary Kate McHugh (née McGovern), Corrachombra, Corlough, Cavan, peacefully in her 96th year, in the presence of her loving daughter Mary, son-in-law Francie (Rogers) and extended family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Tommy and her brother Hugh. She will be sadly missed by Mary & Francie, her sister-in-law Kathleen, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at her daughter’s residence in Mullyknock, Tempo with Removal on Saturday morning leaving at 11.45am approximately via Swanlinbar, Dernacrieve Cross, Glan Road, Glan Cross, Tullyveela Cross, Cortoon Cross and Devine's Cross to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Corlough for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery Mass will be livestreamed on Corlough/Templeport Facebook page.

May they all Rest in Peace