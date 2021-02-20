Department of Education clarifies new classrooms are for Scoil Mhuire in Bornacoola - not Carrick-on-Shannon

The Department of Education has moved to clarify an incorrect email that was sent out recently announcing two additional classrooms for Scoil Mhuire, Carrick-on-Shannon.

In an embarrassing development, the Department now says the extra classrooms are in fact for Scoil Mhuire in Bornacoola and not the national school in Carrick-on-Shannon.

While it is no doubt very welcome news for the parish of Bornacoola, the fact remains that primary education infrastructure in Carrick-on-Shannon is grossly inadequate to meet the needs of schoolchildren in the county town.

Efforts have been ongoing for decades to have a new school developed on a greenfield site in the town to meet the educational and physical needs of the pupils.