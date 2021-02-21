Leitrim area deaths - Sunday, February 21, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Thomas Patrick Gilmartin, Kilclare, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim



Thomas Patrick Gilmartin, Gowel, Kilclare, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, peacefully, in the wonderful care of Sligo University Hospital, on Saturday, February 20th, 2021. Predeceased by his parents Elizabeth & James, and brother Jim. Thomas Patrick will be sadly missed by his loving sister Nora Teresa (New York), brother Joe (Mohill), brother-in-law Jerry, sister-in-law Olivia, nieces and nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Arriving for Funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Gowel, on Monday 22nd of February at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in Kiltoghert Cemetery.

Joan O'Connell, Bundoran, Co Donegal



Joan O’Connell (née McKervey), Sea Road, Bundoran and formerly of Ederney, Co Fermanagh suddenly but peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Aras Mhic Shibhne, Laghey, Co. Donegal on Saturday, 20th February, 2021. Beloved wife of the late T.P O’Connell and mother of Patrick, Jacqueline and Pauline. Sadly missed by her loving son and daughters, son-in-law Greg and daughter-in-law Anne and grandchildren Tanner, Sarah and Alison. Joan is predeceased by her sister Aileen and brothers Frank, Patrick and Anthony and sister-in law Terry McKervey. Deeply mourned by her brothers Cormac and John, her sister Margaret and her brother- in- law Kevin O’Reilly, sisters-in-law Maura and Mac, Claire and Patricia. Sadly missed by her many nieces and nephews, her many friends and neighbours.

Funeral Mass will take place at the Church of Our Lady, Star of the Sea, Bundoran on Monday at 11 am and burial after to St Ninnidh’s Cemetary. It can be viewed on the link; https://magheneparish.ie/livestream/

Gerry Doonan, Bray, Co Wicklow / Carrigallen, Co Leitrim

Gerry Doonan, Bray, Co Wicklow and late of Carrigallen, Co Leitrim on Thursday, February 18, 2021, peacefully surrounded by his family in the tender loving care of the staff at Wicklow Hospice. Will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his devoted wife Carmel, his sons Stephen and Justin, his daughters Lorraine, Jennifer and Lucinda, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thomas Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, Boghall Road, Bray on Sunday afternoon, 21st February, from 3pm to 4pm. Funeral Mass for family only will take place on Monday morning, February 22nd, at 10.30am in the Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Putland Road, Bray followed by interment in Shanganagh Cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the church webcam www.churchservices.tv/brayqueenofpeace



Bernice Treacy, Scramogue, Co Roscommon / Moyne, Co Longford

Bernice Treacy (née Martin),Ballyhubert, Scramogue, Co Roscommon and formerly of Corrinagh, Moyne, Co Longford, on Thursday, February 18th, peacefully at her home, surrounded in love by her family. Bernice will be sadly missed by her husband Eric, children Ella, Ava & Conor, parents Hugh & Bridget, sisters Gloria & Edel and brother Hughie, Eric's parents John & Ann, siblings Ian & Aislinn, extended Family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral mass will take place on Sunday, February 21st at 1pm in St Anne's Church, Scramogue, with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Mass will be streamed live via https://m.facebook.com/Tullys-Funeral-Directors-105986747880802/

Margaret Ann Waters, Geevagh, Co Sligo

Margaret Ann Waters (née Nangle) of Carrownaclaune, St. James's Well, Geevagh, Co Sligo following a brief illness (two days short of her 98th birthday), on Thursday, February 18th, peacefully in the tender care of the staff of the North West Hospice Sligo. Predeceased by her husband Patsy, son Tony, grandson Matthew and son-in-law Billy. Loving mother of Kevin, Marian, Tom, Geraldine, Ann, Breda, Triona, Helen and Francis. Margaret Ann will be sadly missed by her devoted family, daughters-in-laws, sons-in-laws, 37 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Joseph’s Church, Geevagh, on Sunday morning at 11a.m. Interment afterwards in Corrig Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live on Geevagh.ie (Facebook Page)

Philomena Gardner, England / Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Philomena Gardner (née Healy), Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, and formerly Greaghglass, Aughnasheelin. Phil passed away in Oxford, England earlier this month. She will be sadly missed by her husband Terry, her daughter Sarah, her son Kevin, brothers Joe & Charlie and all in the extended family circle. Funeral Mass on March 1st at 11.30am in the Corpus Christi Church, Headington, Oxford followed afterwards by private cremation.

May they all Rest in Peace