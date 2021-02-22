The Monday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas on February 22

Mainly dry and bright today, Monday, February 22 with sunny spells and just isolated showers. However, cloud will increase this evening ahead of rain arriving in coastal areas later. Highest temperatures of 10 or 11 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds, increasing fresh to strong through the afternoon.

TONIGHT

Very wet and windy tonight with heavy and persistent rain bringing a risk of localised flooding. Winds will increase overnight, with strong to near gale force southerly winds developing, reaching gale force on coasts. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees, but gradually becoming milder as the rain spreads.