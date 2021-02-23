Rain, rain and more rain for Tuesday, February 23

Remaining wet and windy today, Tuesday, February 23 with further spells of rain, heavy at times, bringing the continued risk of localised flooding. Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees in fresh to strong southerly winds.

TONIGHT

Heavy rain will persist early tonight, particularly in the east and south. However, rain will gradually become lighter and patchier overnight, with dry spells developing in the west and north. Staying breezy with fresh southerly winds, strong on western coasts. Mild with lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees.