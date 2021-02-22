Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, February 22, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Thomas Patrick Gilmartin, Kilclare, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim



Thomas Patrick Gilmartin, Gowel, Kilclare, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, peacefully, in the wonderful care of Sligo University Hospital, on Saturday, February 20th, 2021. Predeceased by his parents Elizabeth & James, and brother Jim. Thomas Patrick will be sadly missed by his loving sister Nora Teresa (New York), brother Joe (Mohill), brother-in-law Jerry, sister-in-law Olivia, nieces and nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Arriving for Funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Gowel, on Monday 22nd of February at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in Kiltoghert Cemetery.

Emma Lannon (née Lannon). Tully, Strokestown, Roscommon



Peacefully at Portiuncla Hospital, Ballinasloe, in her 97th year. Predeceased by her husband Hubert and daughter Vera. Loving mother of Mary and Gerard. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughter, son, son-in-law Michael, grandchildren Lorraine, Paul and Annabell, great-grandchildren Fiadh and Roisin, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal from McHugh's Funeral Home, on Tuesday, February 23rd, to St. Brigid's Church, Four Mile House, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballinderry Cemetery.

Joan O'Connell, Bundoran, Co Donegal



Joan O’Connell (née McKervey), Sea Road, Bundoran and formerly of Ederney, Co Fermanagh suddenly but peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Aras Mhic Shibhne, Laghey, Co. Donegal on Saturday, 20th February, 2021. Beloved wife of the late T.P O’Connell and mother of Patrick, Jacqueline and Pauline. Sadly missed by her loving son and daughters, son-in-law Greg and daughter-in-law Anne and grandchildren Tanner, Sarah and Alison. Joan is predeceased by her sister Aileen and brothers Frank, Patrick and Anthony and sister-in law Terry McKervey. Deeply mourned by her brothers Cormac and John, her sister Margaret and her brother- in- law Kevin O’Reilly, sisters-in-law Maura and Mac, Claire and Patricia. Sadly missed by her many nieces and nephews, her many friends and neighbours.

Funeral Mass will take place at the Church of Our Lady, Star of the Sea, Bundoran on Monday at 11 am and burial after to St Ninnidh’s Cemetary. It can be viewed on the link; https://magheneparish.ie/livestream/

Gerry Doonan, Bray, Co Wicklow / Carrigallen, Co Leitrim

Gerry Doonan, Bray, Co Wicklow and late of Carrigallen, Co Leitrim on Thursday, February 18, 2021, peacefully surrounded by his family in the tender loving care of the staff at Wicklow Hospice. Will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his devoted wife Carmel, his sons Stephen and Justin, his daughters Lorraine, Jennifer and Lucinda, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends. Funeral Mass for family only will take place on Monday morning, February 22nd, at 10.30am in the Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Putland Road, Bray followed by interment in Shanganagh Cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the church webcam www.churchservices.tv/brayqueenofpeace



Philomena Gardner, England / Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Philomena Gardner (née Healy), Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, and formerly Greaghglass, Aughnasheelin. Phil passed away in Oxford, England earlier this month. She will be sadly missed by her husband Terry, her daughter Sarah, her son Kevin, brothers Joe & Charlie and all in the extended family circle. Funeral Mass on March 1st at 11.30am in the Corpus Christi Church, Headington, Oxford followed afterwards by private cremation.

May they all Rest in Peace