Status Yellow weather warnings issued for Leitrim and surrounding counties

A Status Yellow rainfall warning has been issued for Connacht, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Clare and Limerick for this evening, Monday, February 22 and into tomorrow.

Heavy rain is expected tonight and Tuesday and this will lead to some river flooding and localised surface flooding. Rainfall totals of 30 to 50mm are expected with higher amounts in mountainous regions.

The warning is in place from 9pm this evening, February 22 through to 9pm tomorrow, Tuesday February 23.

A Status Yellow warning is also in effect for Sligo, Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Munster.

Southerly winds will reach mean wind speeds of 50 to 65km/h, with gusts of 90 to 110km/h, possibly higher on exposed coasts. Where winds are onshore there is a risk of coastal flooding. ​

This warning is in place from 9pm this evening to 6am tomorrow, Tuesday, February 23.