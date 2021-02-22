Politicians should not be getting a pay rise when people are struggling to make ends meet

Fianna Fáil Senator Eugene Murphy has indicated that he will not be accepting a forthcoming pay rise as he believes it is not appropriate at a time when people are out of work due to Covid and the country is struggling.

A 2% pay rise is due in the coming months under the public sector for politicians including TDS and Senators but Senator Murphy said he will not be accepting this pay rise.

“I will be passing on the pay rise to a charity in my region and I will make the name of that charity public in due course. I just don’t think it’s right or appropriate that politicians should accept pay rises at a time when people are struggling to make ends meet and out of work due to Covid - we must show leadership and stand in solidarity with the people,” said Senator Murphy.