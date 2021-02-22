Further increases in Covid cases for Leitrim and surrounding counties

According to the latest figures released this evening, Monday, February 22, less than five new cases of Covid-19 have been identified in Leitrim. This brings the two week total of cases to 52.

The figures, valid until midnight on Sunday, February 21, also show a further 8 cases in Sligo with 72 cases in the last fortnight. In Donegal a further 31 cases of the virus have been identified with 262 in the last two weeks while in Roscommon a further 7 cases have been confirmed, 69 in the last two weeks.

Finally, in Cavan 13 new cases of the virus have been confirmed with 184 new cases in the last 14 days.