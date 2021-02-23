Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, February 23, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Emma Lannon (née Lannon). Tully, Strokestown, Roscommon



Peacefully at Portiuncla Hospital, Ballinasloe, in her 97th year. Predeceased by her husband Hubert and daughter Vera. Loving mother of Mary and Gerard. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughter, son, son-in-law Michael, grandchildren Lorraine, Paul and Annabell, great-grandchildren Fiadh and Roisin, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal from McHugh's Funeral Home, on Tuesday, February 23rd, to St. Brigid's Church, Four Mile House, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballinderry Cemetery.

Teresa Fitzpatrick, Cullyleenan, Ballyconnell, Cavan



Teresa Fitzpatrick, Cullyleenan, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan, February 22nd 2021, peacefully at Cavan General hospital. Wife of the late John. Funeral arrangements later.

Garreth Williams, Boyle, Roscommon / Drogheda, Louth



Garreth Williams, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Drogheda Co. Louth, February 22nd 2021: Peacefully at his home. Garreth is predeceased by his father Ken and his infant brother Hugh. Much loved partner of Anna and father of Andre. He will be sadly missed by his mother Olive, sister Bronagh, brother Kenneth, nephews Hugh and Cian, nieces Méabh and Ailbhe, extended family and friends. Removal from Mahon’s Funeral Home, Boyle, to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, on Wednesday (February 24th) for a private funeral service at 3pm. However, due to current Government guidelines, regarding public gatherings, Garreth’s funeral will take place privately to family only please.

Philomena Gardner, England / Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Philomena Gardner (née Healy), Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, and formerly Greaghglass, Aughnasheelin. Phil passed away in Oxford, England earlier this month. She will be sadly missed by her husband Terry, her daughter Sarah, her son Kevin, brothers Joe & Charlie and all in the extended family circle. Funeral Mass on March 1st at 11.30am in the Corpus Christi Church, Headington, Oxford followed afterwards by private cremation.

May they all Rest in Peace