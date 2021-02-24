Leitrim's Padraig McGinn & Seán McDermott’s GFC 1952

The late Padraig McGinn, former principal of Carrick-on-Shannon Vocational School and author of a number of books, who died on Sunday, January 31 was originally from Castleblaney in Co. Monaghan.

Before becoming a teacher, he had worked with the ESB during the 1950s on the Rural Electrification Scheme. He was based in Manorhamilton then and while there he played for Seán McDermott’s team. He had many fond memories of doing so, as well of his time in the Manorhamilton area during this period.

Galway based local Manorhamilton historian, Dominic Rooney, who is the author of the excellent biography on Sir Frederick Hamilton (2013) plus many more outstanding historical articles, received some interesting details in 2002 plus a photo from Padraig McGinn on a football game, played between the Seán McDermott’s team and Sligo’s senior champions, Craobh Ruadh in the Bee Park.

Five members of the 1952 Seán McDermott’s team that played in the Bee Park game against Craobh Rua were not natives of Manorhamilton but were working with the ESB on the Rural Electrification Scheme in the countryside and parishes of North Leitrim at that time.

One of the team Paddy McRory was an engineer while the other ESB men were Padraig McGuinn, Andy Carr, Mick Larkin and Paddy Best (a ESB linesman). Interestingly Paddy Best had played for Sligo and for Connacht in the prestigious Railway Cup competition in the 1940s.

Andy Carr was a Donegal county player at that time.

Meanwhile another member of the 1952 Seán McDermott’s team that played in the Bee Park game against Craobh Rua was Eamonn Meagher, who played for Longford and Leinster in the 1955 Railway Cup competition. Eamonn worked in Manorhamilton’s Ulster Bank.

Another member of the 1952 Seán McDermott’s team that played in the Bee Park game against Craobh Rua was Aughavas native, Jim McInerney who resided at that time in Lurganboy and was working in the area.

Jim s emigrated to New York where he played a major role in the Leitrim GAA Club. He also researched some of the history of the Leitrim New York GAA Club. When Mullies native, Dr. Frank Brady wrote the history of the Leitrim New York GAA a number of years ago, he paid a warm tribute to Jim for his invaluable research.