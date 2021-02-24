Leitrim area deaths - Wednesday, February 24, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Josie Cryan, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Joseph P. (Josie) Cryan, Kiltymooden, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim at Ballinamore Primary Care Centre on Tuesday, 23rd February, 2021. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Bernie (nee O’ Brien) and sister Carmel (Heslin). Beloved father of Fr. Gerard, Ruth, Elaine, John and Carmel and beloved brother of Columba. Sadly missed by his loving children, brother, cherished grandchildren, Peter, Méabh, Brenda, Sinéad, Emer, Ellen, Lisa, Caolan, Aisling, Colm and Cian, sons-in-law Brendan Wright, John Ryan and Alan Burke, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, 25th February at 2.00pm in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Aughnasheelin. The Mass will be streamed live on http://churchtv.ie/ballinamore

Thomas McGowan, Galway / Glenade, Co Leitrim



Thomas McGowan, Galway and formerly of Loughmarron, Glenade, Co. Leitrim, peacefully on Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 at University Hospital Galway, following a short illness. Predeceased by his partner, June (Rotheram, Yorkshire). Deeply regretted by his brothers Oliver (Glenade), Gerald (New Jersey), Connor (London), sisters Ann Palmer (Berkshire), Mary Jackson (Northampton), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, the community at Barefield Nursing Home and his many friends.

Remains will arrive at St Michael's Church, Glenade, via Manorhamilton, on Thursday, February 25th, for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Conwell Cemetery.

Rose Donohoe, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan

Rose Donohoe (née Flanagan), Gortnaleck, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan, peacefully in the loving care of her family and dedicated staff at Cavan General Hospital on Tuesday, 23rd February 2021. Predeceased by her husband Frank and infant son David. Deeply regretted by her son Francis daughters Rosemary and Noeleen Hill (Carrigallen), son-in-law Trevor, daughter-in-law Caroline grandchildren Darren, Jamie, Ryan, Dale, Nevin, Alex, Alesha, Hannah, brothers and sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at her residence for family and close neighbours until removal on Thursday to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Kilnavart for Funeral Mass at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be available to view online at http://vimeo.com/515852516

Teresa Fitzpatrick, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan

Teresa Fitzpatrick, Cullyleenan, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan, February 22nd 2021, peacefully at Cavan General hospital. Wife of the late John. Funeral arrangements later.

Garreth Williams, Boyle, Co Roscommon

Garreth Williams, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Drogheda Co. Louth, February 22nd 2021: Peacefully at his home. Garreth is predeceased by his father Ken and his infant brother Hugh. Much loved partner of Anna and father of Andre. He will be sadly missed by his mother Olive, sister Bronagh, brother Kenneth, nephews Hugh and Cian, nieces Méabh and Ailbhe, extended family and friends. Removal from Mahon’s Funeral Home, Boyle, to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, on Wednesday (February 24th) for a private funeral service at 3pm. However, due to current Government guidelines, regarding public gatherings, Garreth’s funeral will take place privately to family only please.



Philomena Gardner, England / Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Philomena Gardner (née Healy), Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, and formerly Greaghglass, Aughnasheelin. Phil passed away in Oxford, England earlier this month. She will be sadly missed by her husband Terry, her daughter Sarah, her son Kevin, brothers Joe & Charlie and all in the extended family circle. Funeral Mass on March 1st at 11.30am in the Corpus Christi Church, Headington, Oxford followed afterwards by private cremation.

May they all Rest in Peace