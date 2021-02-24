The Shed Distillery joins Tourism Ireland virtual sales mission in Austria and Switzerland

Tourism Ireland’s two-day virtual sales mission in Austria and Switzerland is ongoing.

The online event, with the participating tourism companies from Ireland – including The Shed Distillery in Drumshanbo – connecting with key Austrian and Swiss tour operators, via a series of video appointments.

The aim is to promote Leitrim and Ireland to these influential tour operators, to position us well for when the time is right to welcome international visitors once again.

Aubrey Irwin, Tourism Ireland’s Manager for Austria and Switzerland, said: “Tourism Ireland is delighted that these key tour operators from Austria and Switzerland are taking the time to join us, and our partners from Ireland, for our virtual sales mission. The participation of these buyers is a strong indication that interest in visiting Ireland remains high.

“Our message for the Austrian and Swiss tour operators is that, when the time is right, we will have everything ready to welcome their clients back to our shores. We’ll be assuring them that tourism companies across Ireland have been implementing all the required new health and safety measures – but will still be ready to deliver a fantastic holiday experience for their clients.”