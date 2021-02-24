56 deaths and 574 new cases confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 56 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

31 of these deaths occurred in February, 13 occurred in January, 3 in December or earlier, while a further 9 are under investigation.

The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 16 - 97 years.

There has been a total of 4,237 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday 23rd February, the HPSC has been notified of 574 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 216,870 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

285 are men / 287 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

175 in Dublin, 57 in Limerick, 43 in Kildare, 37 in Galway, 35 in Meath and the remaining 227 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 8am today, 652 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 137 are in ICU. 35 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 21, 353,971 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

222,073 people have received their first dose

131,898 people have received their second dose

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “We continue to see good progress, but this needs to be sustained. It is vital that we get our children back to school over the coming weeks. A key part of making this a success will be our continued collective buy-in to the public health measures that are tried and tested. Stay at home, work from home where possible.”

“Given the increased transmissibility of the virus now, we must continue to limit our social contacts and do all we can to starve this disease of opportunities to spread.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.