Zero cases reported in Leitrim with good news also for Roscommon and Sligo

Leitrim recorded zero cases up to midnight on Tuesday, February 23 according to this evening's figures from NPHET.

Leitrim had a five day moving average of just 2, with an incidence rate of 174.8 per 100,000 population, and an overall total of 56 cases for the past 14 days.

The national incidence rate is 231.4

In neighbouring counties the numbers were:

Roscommon - Zero cases, five-day moving average of 5, an incidence rate of 119.3 and a two week total of 77 cases.

Sligo - Less than 5 new cases today, an average of 4, a rate of 103.8, and a total of 68 cases.

Cavan - 10 new cases, an average of 11 cases over the past five days, a rate of 244.2 and a total of 186 cases.

Longford - 17 new cases, an average of 8 over the last five days, a rate of 286.3, and a total of 117 cases in the past fortnight.

Donegal - 21 new cases, a five day average of 20, an incidence rate of 160.8, and a total of 256 cases over the past 14 days.