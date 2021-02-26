The Friday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding counties

Today, Friday, February 26 will be a largely dry day to begin with bright spells. Cloud will increase in the afternoon with scattered light passing showers. Moderate southerly breezes will become strong near the coasts during the day. Highest temperatures of 10 or 11 degrees.

TONIGHT

Light rain and drizzle will develop in western coastal counties early in the night, with drier weather further east. The rain will break up and become patchy as it moves eastwards across the country overnight with misty conditions. Light to moderate southwest breezes will be fresh on western coasts for a time. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees.