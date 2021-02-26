Deaths in Leitrim - Friday, February 26, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Brigid Jane (Sr. Cormac) McGuinness, Marist Convent, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Drumsna, Leitrim



Sr. Brigid Jane (Sr.Cormac) McGuinness, Marist Convent, Carrick-on-Shannon, and late of Drumsna, Co. Leitrim. Thursday, 25th February 2021 (peacefully) at Marist Convent surrounded by her Marist sisters. Predeceased by her parents Philip and Catherine, brothers Philip, Michael, Cormac and Patrick. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her Marist Community, nephews Philip McGuinness (Dundalk), John McGuinness (USA), nieces Katherine McGuinness (England), Siobhan McCabe (Athlone), Honor Canny (Athlone), Marie O’ Callaghan (Cork), grandnieces, grandnephews, sister-in-law Etna McGuinness, relatives and friends. Private Mass of Christian Burial for Sr. Brigid Jane in convent chapel on Saturday at 2 o’ clock followed by private burial afterwards in convent cemetery. Marist Convent strictly private at all times please. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the link Mass of Christian Burial for Sr. Brigid Jane McGuinness

Isabel Mc Quade (née Smyth), Springwell, Ballinafad, Sligo / Boyle, Roscommon / Virginia, Cavan



Isabel Mc Quade (née Smyth), Springwell, Ballinafad, Co. Sligo, February 24th 2021: Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff and nurses at Abbeyhaven Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Rev. William, Isabel will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son Paul, daughter-in-law Kamla, grandsons Thomas and Patrick, nephew, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Removal from her home to The Church of Ireland, Virginia, Co. Cavan, on Saturday (February 27th) for funeral service at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining Graveyard.

Bridie McTernan (née Healy) Hayes, London, England and formerly of Conray, Glencar, Leitrim



Bridie McTernan (nee Healy) of Hayes, London, England and formerly of Conray, Glencar, County Leitrim, has sadly passed away. Her Funeral Mass to take place in London, England on Tuesday, 2nd March 2021, where she will be laid to rest with her late husband Paddy.

Teresa Fitzpatrick, Cullyleenan, Ballyconnell, Cavan / Swanlinbar, Cavan



Teresa Fitzpatrick (nee McBrien) of Cullyleenan, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan and formerly of London and Sralahan, Swanlinbar, Co. Cavan. She moved peacefully into the arms of Jesus and is reunited with her beloved husband John on 22/2/21 after a short illness. Teresa will be deeply missed by her daughter Rosemary, son-in-law Tom, grandchildren Conor, Ellie and Killian of Dubai, daughter Teresa and son-in-law Gerry, grandchildren Megan, Rosin, Ciaran and Ellen of Enniskerry, Co. Wicklow, son Colm, daughter-in-law Catherine, grandchildren Luke, Aidan and Kirsty of Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan, son Kevin and daughter in-law Natalie and granddaughter Hannah of Tring England, son John, daughter-in-law Anna and grandchildren Tara, Conor and Ryan of Virginia, Cavan, extended family, friends & neighbours. House strictly private please. Removal on Friday morning from her residence at 11:30am arriving at Our lady of Lourdes Church, Ballyconnell for Funeral Mass at 1pm via the Black Rocks, Sralahan & Swanlinbar. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Palliative Care, Cavan General hospital. Due to Covid 19 restrictions the Funeral Mass & burial in the adjoining cemetery will be for family only.

Charlie Gallagher , Cashel Road, Scribbagh, Garrison, Fermanagh



The death has occured of Charlie Gallagher, Cashel Road, Scribbagh, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh, in his 100th year. Remains will arrive to St. Patrick's Church, Holywell, Belcoo, on Friday for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Cashel, Garrison. Mass may be viewed on St. Patrick's Church webcam. Due to the present regulations house, funeral Mass and interment are private to family only. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so as the cortège makes its way to Holywell Church and then as the cortège proceeds, after Mass, for burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Cashel. Sadly missed and loved forever by his sorrowing daughters Marie [Sean], Vera [Frank], Chris [Ken], Nuala [Gerry], Breda [Mickey] much loved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces, his family circle and friends. Messages of condolence may be left below. Enquiries to Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison.

Philomena Gardner, England / Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Philomena Gardner (née Healy), Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, and formerly Greaghglass, Aughnasheelin. Phil passed away in Oxford, England earlier this month. She will be sadly missed by her husband Terry, her daughter Sarah, her son Kevin, brothers Joe & Charlie and all in the extended family circle. Funeral Mass on March 1st at 11.30am in the Corpus Christi Church, Headington, Oxford followed afterwards by private cremation.

May they all Rest in Peace