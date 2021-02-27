Dublin's St Stephen's Green has been closed
The iconic St Stephen's Green in Dublin city centre has been closed on following instructions from An Garda Síochana according to the Office of Public Works.
Closure Notice: St. Stephen's Green, Dublin— OPW - Office of Public Works #StaySafe #HoldFirm (@opwireland) February 27, 2021
St Stephens Green is closed today, Saturday 27th February 2021, on instructions from An Garda Síochána . #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/8xsfedZezb
