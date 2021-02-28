Leitrim County Council issue warning about algal blooms at south Leitrim lake
Leitrim County Council has issued an advisory notice about "harmful blue-green algal blooms" which have been spotted in water at Keeldra Lake, near Cloone.
In a post on social media, Leitrim County Council have warned people to "Please avoid direct contact with harmful algal bloom as it can make people and animals sick. For more information please contact environment@leitrimcoco.ie"
⚠️Public Warning⚠️ Leitrim County Council wish to advise that harmful blue-green algal bloom(s) have been spotted in...Posted by Leitrim County Council on Thursday, February 25, 2021
