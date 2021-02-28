What has the weather in store for us this Sunday, February 28?
Sunny spells expected today
A mainly dry day today with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 10 or 11 degrees Celsius in a light southeasterly or variable breeze.
TONIGHT
A largely dry night with clear spells. Mist and fog will form in a light easterly breeze, with some dense pockets developing towards dawn. There is a slight risk of frost forming with lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees.
