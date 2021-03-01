What has the weather in store for Leitrim and surrounding areas this Monday, March 1?
A foggy start to March
Frost and fog will gradually clear this morning with many areas enjoying spells of spring sunshine. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in light to moderate easterly breezes.
TONIGHT
Tonight will be cold and mostly clear in light to moderate easterly breezes. Lowest temperatures of -2 to + 2 degrees with frost developing, along with some mist and fog patches.
